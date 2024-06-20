Cult Classics LLC Suite 105
Food Menu
Croissant Sandwiches
- GOONIES GRILLED CHEESE
Cheddar, Monterey Jack, mozzarella with a lightly seasoned garlic mayo$12.00
- BACK TO THE FUTURE
Turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made cilantro mayo, and provolone cheese$15.00
- THE BREAKFAST CLUB
bacon, egg, mild cheddar, monterey jack and lightly seasoned garlic mayo$14.00
- THE HOLY GRAIL
Prosciutto, salami, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, house made basil balsamic sauce and mozzarella$17.00
- MONTY PYTHON
Pulled pork, Black Forest ham, bacon, dill pickles, house made mustard sauce, and Swiss cheese$17.00
- ROCKY HORROR
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lemon olive oil, red onion, capers and topped with everything bagel seasoning$16.00
Salads
Sides
Pastries
- CROISSANT
butter croissant$6.00
- THE LABYRINTH
Dark Chocolate Croissant$6.00
- SCARFACE
Ham and Swiss Croissant$6.00
- CINNAMON MONROE
Cinnamon, Brown Sugar$3.00
- HALF DOZEN PASTRIES
Random Selection Of Six Pastries$28.00
- THE TWILIGHT ZONE
Always changing creative zone! Currently a triple berry scone with a lemon glaze$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- SCOOBY SNACK
Chocolate chip cookie dough stuffed croissant$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Dessert Bars
Lemonade
- HERES JOHNNY
House made lemonade with sweet cream and fresh mint$5.50
- FOREVER N' EVER
House made mountain blueberry flavored lemonade$5.50
- ALL WORK NO PLAY
House made strawberry fireweed flavored lemonade.$5.50
- REDRUM
house made raspberry lemonade$5.50
- THE SHINING
fresh, house made lemonade$5.50
- OVERLOOK HOTEL
This is our seasonal flavor always changing lemonade. Currently Peaches & Cream$5.50
Catering Packages
Catering
- GOONIES GRILLED CHEESE - 10 SERVINGS
10 Halves of the Goonies Grilled Cheese Sandwich. (5 full sandwiches)$55.00
- BREAKFAST CLUB PLATTER - 10 SERVINGS
10 Halves of the Breakfast Club Sandwich (5 full sandwiches).$65.00
- BACK TO THE FUTURE PLATTER - 10 SERVINGS
10 Halves of the Back To The Future Sandwich (5 full sandwiches).$70.00
- HOLY GRAIL PLATTER - 10 SERVINGS
10 Halves of the Holy Grail Sandwich (5 full sandwiches).$80.00
- MONTY PYTHON PLATTER - 10 SERVINGS
10 Halves of the Monty Python Sandwich (5 full sandwiches).$80.00
